iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $187.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

