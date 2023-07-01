iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PABU traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0907 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

