iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.