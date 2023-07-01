iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1,718.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,814 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.