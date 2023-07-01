iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $93.27. 1,657,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.