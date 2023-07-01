iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 329,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 139,311 shares.The stock last traded at $36.93 and had previously closed at $37.12.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEMB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,214 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,517,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.