iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Plans $0.18 Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.184 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS CEMB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

