iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,302 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGEB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

