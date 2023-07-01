iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Plans $0.04 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMQ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

