iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Announces Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0353 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 39,665 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

