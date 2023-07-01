iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Plans $0.04 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IBML traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 120,634 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 78,098 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

