iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Plans $0.27 Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2652 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 6,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,482,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,672,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

