iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

