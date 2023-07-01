iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 113.1% in June

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

