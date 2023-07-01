iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2036 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

HEEM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $24.54. 21,442 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 213.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.