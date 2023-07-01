iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

