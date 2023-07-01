iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.