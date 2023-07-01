iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 3.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 136,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $100.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.