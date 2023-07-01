iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the May 31st total of 515,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.64. 190,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,971. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

