iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the May 31st total of 515,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.64. 190,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,971. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
