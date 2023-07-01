iShares Convertible Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:ICVT)

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,304 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 174,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,969 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

