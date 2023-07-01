iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 125.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

