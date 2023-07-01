IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MRND)

IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:MRND – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRND opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

About IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF

The IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF (MRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 mid-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. MRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

