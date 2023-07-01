IOTA Trading Up 2.2% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $512.17 million and $6.42 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006636 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

