Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stock Position Trimmed by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,215,000 after buying an additional 245,556 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,291,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,487,000 after purchasing an additional 181,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 119,720 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,167,000.

Shares of RWL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

