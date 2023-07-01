Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RSP opened at $149.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average is $144.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

