Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Stock Position Lifted by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXJ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PXJ stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a P/E ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76.

About Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

