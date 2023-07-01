Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Up 81.5% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 50.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 9,572 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

