Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Holdings Lifted by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

