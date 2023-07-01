Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) is Blossom Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,850,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 638,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 259,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $21.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

