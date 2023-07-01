Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.95

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $83.93, with a volume of 50972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.72.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

