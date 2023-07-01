Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $341.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

