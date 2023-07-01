Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.98

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.98 and traded as low as C$12.34. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 63,396 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

