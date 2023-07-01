InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 615.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.