Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.19 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $15.63 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00013689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,133,946 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,665,431 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

