International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

