International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

International Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 519.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 298,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 179,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 250.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

