International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,005 shares of company stock worth $61,797,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.03. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

