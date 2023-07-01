International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

