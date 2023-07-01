International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 56,629 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,629 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

