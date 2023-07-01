International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after buying an additional 311,842 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after buying an additional 115,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $478.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $455.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

