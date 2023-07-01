International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.