International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Delek US worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,471,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 293,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

