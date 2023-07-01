International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 282.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

