International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 348,338 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9,599.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 239,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 237,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $109.85 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.19.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

