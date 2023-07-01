International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 39,528 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

