Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

