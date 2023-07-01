Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

