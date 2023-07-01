Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.57.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

