Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.57.

Several research firms have commented on IBP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.