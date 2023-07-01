Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.57.
Several research firms have commented on IBP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
IBP stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.