Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells $78,138.00 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saugata Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $400.89 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $405.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

